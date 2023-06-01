Owner/President / Age 34
BConnected, LLC
One of Brad Cebulski’s most rewarding efforts through his social media agency, BConnected, involved an award-winning documentary featuring the Old Glory Honor Flight in which about 50 veterans returned to Vietnam.
“Our team learned so much about ourselves, our processes, our true potential, and it honored so many veterans that sacrificed so much for our country,” Cebulski says.
Cebulski, who is on the board of directors for the History Museum at the Castle, believes in the role history plays in developing pride in the community. “On the other end of that, I support anything that develops the next generation of leaders — whether that lies within education, but also young professionals in our area.”
Cebulski says the region is suffering from an identity crisis, including multiple ways to refer to it (Northeast Wisconsin, Fox Valley, Fox Cities). “In the war on talent, we have so many things going for us, but not a lot to unify us,” Cebulski says. “We can point to quality of life, cost of living and local amenities all day long, but if we don’t have a unified approach to our culture and our identity, we will always struggle attracting talent to the area that isn’t already here.”
Since launching BConnected in May 2011, Cebulski has expanded his services and moved into a new office in the RiverHeath area of Appleton in June 2020. Cebulski and his wife, Breanne, have five kids, ages 2 to 10.