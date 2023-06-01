Director of Talent Retention / Age 32
Greater Green Bay Chamber
Christine Gunderson became an author after receiving a letter from her younger self, written as a high school project, that reminded her of that unfulfilled dream. In 2017, she expanded upon that early goal, launching her own independent press, Dreambuilt Books.
“When we’re kids, we have these big dreams for ourselves. And as we experience the world and get older, often the world tries to convince us those dreams are out of reach,” says Gunderson, who has now published nine children’s books as Christine Reynebeau, focusing on issues such as mental health, body image and grief. “I want to inspire people to reconsider how within reach their childhood dreams are,” she adds.
Gunderson took a role as outreach and teen coordinator for the YMCA in Hudson, Wisconsin, which included running a skate park, before joining the talent and education team at the Greater Green Bay Chamber. She considers this her big break. “It has been a huge opportunity for me to really grow as a professional, try new ideas and invest in our community,” she says.
Gunderson also serves as vice president of Green Bay Action Sports Organization and is the founder of the new Wisconsin Young Professional Network Alliance.
“We need to help the people in our community find and create the right sense of belonging for themselves,” she says.