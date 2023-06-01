Advocacy Director and Victim Advocate / Age 32
Reach Counseling Services
Ciara Hill is the first Black advocacy director of a sexual assault agency in Northeast Wisconsin, leading a team of advocates that provides survivors of sexual assault with vital services, including short-term counseling and assistance navigating the legal system.
“I am honored to be a part of making history, but most importantly bringing more diverse representation to the nonprofit sector and the nonviolence movement as a whole,” Hill says.
Hill passionately supports building racial equity in Northeast Wisconsin, as well as causes that focus on sexual, interpersonal, physical and racial violence throughout the community. “As a survivor of many forms of violence, it is imperative that I do my part to help break cycles of abuse and help others through their healing journey,” she says.
She serves on the board for Parent Connection, People of Progression and Lovin’ The Skin I’m In. She’s also a Big Sister and serves on the Oshkosh School District’s diversity committee.
Hill says her family, including a husband and two daughters ages 1 and 6, are her inspiration. She says the best advice she received was “to parent with mutual love and respect, which can translate to one’s personal and professional life.”
Hill hopes to return to school to pursue a master’s degree, and in her spare time she enjoys black-and-white movies, with “Imitation of Life” among her favorites.