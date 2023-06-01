Realtor / Age 28
Century 21 Ace Realty
To learn a little bit about Conner Stilp and the impact he makes, you can start with his Century 21 Ace Realty 5-star rating from 60 client reviews. To go further, there’s his extensive activity raising funds for organizations in the community.
“Knowing I have helped impact someone’s life is by far the most rewarding thing I have ever experienced,” says Stilp, who co-chairs the Catalpa Health Pop! fundraiser to bring mental health services to youth throughout the state. Stilp also serves on the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center board, working on its advocacy subcommittee.
“I am at a loss for words at the idea that humans can treat other humans differently, just because they are different [from] themselves,” Stilp says. “Hate has no place in this world, and the change globally starts right here, and right now, in our Fox Cities.”
For two years, Stilp owned and operated Fika Tea in downtown Appleton, and as a realtor he has mentored two agents who went on to win the company’s Rising Star award. In the next decade, Stilp says he’d love to start a nonprofit organization, which could focus on animals, at-risk youth, mental health or helping LGBTQIA+ youth.
“I think my primary goal is to help change the world and leave people feeling encouraged and valued — and to spread love,” he says. “Humans just need to remember that we all are equal, truly no matter what.”
Stilp says he’d also like to travel more, including an “itch to go to Greenland to experience the vastness of the tundra, but I’m going to need a spa trip after.”