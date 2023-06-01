Partner / Age 36
TitletownTech
When Cordero Barkley was 11 years old and living in Racine, he gained some early insights into the highs and lows of running a business. He was working as an attendant at a car wash operated by his brother and a business associate. “I made a lot of cash for an 11-year-old … but in hindsight what I loved and cherished most was the time spent with my brother on our morning bike and car rides to work.”
Barkley, a UW-Green Bay alum, eventually entered a career in banking and wealth management. At TitletownTech he has expanded the firm’s national profile, bringing in key sports-tech opportunities, and he’s currently a board observer of portfolio company StatusPRO, which is the producer of the first major league-licensed virtual reality title, NFL PRO ERA.
Barkley and his wife, Erin — a third-grade teacher at Heritage Elementary in De Pere, have a 1-year-old child and are both passionate about youth sports, as well as the value of a college education. “I also believe in the power of financial education and access to information, especially in ethnically diverse communities,” he says.
Barkley also says he recognizes the need to strengthen amenities and opportunities to bring and keep younger tech talent in Northeast Wisconsin and throughout the state. “We want Wisconsin to be thought of as a leader in that conversation,” he says.