Co-Founder/CEO / Age 35
Divorcist
Originally from New South Wales, Australia, Eliza Cussen’s first job was unloading fruit trucks at her family’s produce store. She eventually moved to Green Bay and built a career as a campaign strategist and co-founder of the world’s first gift registry for the newly single.
With the first sale on Divorcist.com, “we made $3 and it meant everything,” Cussen says.
Divorcist, which also provides a cash fund and a “Better off” self-care box, aims to make divorce and breakups a more dignified and supported experience. Cussen is “responsible for one of the best features of our site: complete safety,” wrote co-founder and nominator Beth Paulson. “Thanks to her work in the nonprofit and domestic abuse prevention space, she insisted the company be ‘designed for the most vulnerable user.’”
Divorcist also contributes to domestic violence intervention services. Cussen is involved with causes including The Human Rights Campaign, Planned Parenthood, Women’s Founders and The Art Garage.
Cussen, the mother of a young daughter, says she’s professionally most proud of “helping to elect President Biden with a newborn baby strapped to my chest” and “designing software that helps people leave abusive relationships.”
In Northeast Wisconsin, Cussen sees income inequality as one of the region’s biggest challenges. “Not everyone here can support their children, let alone quit their job to start a company. If we were to truly support people’s basic needs, we would see an explosion of entrepreneurship in this region.”