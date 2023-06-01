Divisional Leader/Lecturer/Principal & Founder / Age 38
Modular Web Solutions/UW Oshkosh/ECS Global Solutions LLC
Eric Saeger says taking a renewable energy course “with a friend who was looking for someone to carpool with at the UW-Platteville Fox Cities campus” was his start down the engineering and manufacturing pathway.
During the semester, he applied for an internship opportunity at Voith, which eventually led to a project management role at the company.
Saeger’s passion for lifelong learning and sharing that knowledge is evident, with multiple degrees to his name — including a master’s and MBA. He anticipates another bachelor’s from Oregon State University — majoring in German — this month.
Saeger isn’t done, either: He plans to complete a doctorate degree. He’d also like to write a book on organizational agility for manufacturing project-based businesses. In 2019 Saeger joined UW Oshkosh as a lecturer. He volunteers in several capacities for many organizations, including as alumni mentor for UW-Platteville distance education programs. “People are surprised to learn that I was a first-generation, low-income student raised by a single mother,” Saeger says.
At Modular Web Solutions, Saeger guided the company through COVID and led a rebuild of company teams that doubled in size in 2021. In 2022, he launched his own project management services and training consulting firm, ECS Global Solutions.