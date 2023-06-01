Director of Enterprise Risk Management and Corporate Risk Strategy / Age 39
Associated Bank
In his work for Associated Bank, Jacob VanDaalwyk has become the first employee to be a Certified Anti Money Laundering Specialist “at a time when we critically needed expertise in that area,” he says. VanDaalwyk, who has an MBA from UW Oshkosh, would go on to develop a training program to help 20-plus colleagues earn their certifications, as well as the bank’s first enterprise-wide anti-money laundering risk assessments.
With early beginnings working on the sales floor of Target at the Fox River Mall, VanDaalwyk says his biggest break was “landing a business manager job for a radiologist group right out of college. It instilled in me the drive needed to make a business successful and how to wear many hats.”
In Northeast Wisconsin, VanDaalwyk believes mental health is a top area of concern. “Social media has given a false sense of what reality is and increased the influence of the few with extreme opinions,” he says.
VanDaalwyk volunteers as a football and baseball coach for his children’s teams, serves on the board of the American Red Cross Northeast Wisconsin Chapter, and is a volunteer for Junior Achievement. In the next decade, he’d like to “teach the necessary life skills my children can use to be successful in life, according to their own definitions of success,” he says.