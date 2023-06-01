Mayor / Age 36
City of Manitowoc
While still a senior in high school, Justin Nickels defeated a 16-year incumbent to win a seat on the Manitowoc City Council, beginning his political career at the age of 18. He went on to become mayor at age 22, making him one of the youngest mayors in the nation.
During his first term, Nickels created an ambitious financial plan with budget cuts to decrease the city’s $75 million debt by more than half in less than a decade. “It has allowed us to today invest back into the community responsibly — most notably the purchase of the former CN peninsula, a 20-acre parcel in downtown along the Manitowoc River,” Nickels says.
Today, the parcel has an 87-unit apartment complex, Petskull Brewing, and amenities such as kayak launches, boat docking and public trails. Nickels says the purchase has played a key role in revitalizing Manitowoc’s downtown. He also says he believes showcasing the region’s natural amenities is a way to attract and retain young talent.
“We live in one of the most beautiful parts of the world with unlimited clean water next to us,” Nickels says.
Nickels supports the Humane Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Haven, Hope House, InCourage, Capitol Civic Centre, the Wisconsin Maritime Museum and Rahr-West Art Museum. He also loves theater and has performed with The Masquers, Kathy’s Stage Door Pub and Heart-A-Rama.