Executive Director / Age 34
Weill Center for the Performing Arts
In taking her role at Sheboygan’s Weill Center more than four years ago, Katy Glodosky says she “had a vision to elevate the venue’s status as a community point of pride and tourist destination.” Following focus groups and collaborations with venues in similar markets, she secured a Broadway act to come to the center for the first time in more than a decade and began diversifying the center’s offerings with more high-profile national tours.
And her vision came to fruition: This season, more than 50% of ticket purchasers were new, with more than 25% coming from outside of Sheboygan County — including 24 states and Canada.
A Sheboygan County native, Glodosky graduated magna cum laude from UW-Milwaukee with a BBA in marketing. Her passion for live events began with her first job at GMR Marketing, where she traveled around the nation to manage a client’s sponsorship of athletic events.
Glodosky supports causes “that provide basic needs and advance equity for all humans,” and is passionate about seeing Sheboygan grow and thrive. “A thriving arts and entertainment scene has significant economic impact on cities, attracting new businesses, tourists and local residents.”
Glodosky is “a python parent to a two-year-old ball python named Skelly. Skelly is cautiously curious, low maintenance and very photogenic.”