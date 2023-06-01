Owner & Clinical Nutritionist / Age 39
Nutritional Healing
Kimberly Stoeger jokes that her first job — at McDonald’s in the Fox River Mall — may have inadvertently led her down the path to becoming a nutritionist. Passionate about proactive health care, Stoeger opened Nutritional Healing in 2010 to work with individuals and corporate wellness employee programs on their nutrition and health goals.
In Northeast Wisconsin, Stoeger sees the cost of care for chronic disease — and medical debt — as major concerns. “We have to start being proactive versus reactive with our health,” she says, with the larger impact on health outcomes falling on improved health behaviors and social/economic factors.
Stoeger considers her big break to be meeting WBAY-TV 2 senior consultant and digital strategist Bill Murray (not the actor) as a solo entrepreneur. “He believed in my business mission, me as the brand, and in his wisdom advised me to do TV commercials (which I resisted),” she says.
Her company has expanded to 27 employees, and in 2014 alone revenue grew 434%. Additionally, Stoeger says, “my dream of having local physicians and clinics becoming referral partners came true years ago and continues to grow.”
Stoeger, who is married with two boys, supports numerous organizations and mentors both students and female entrepreneurs.
She is an enthusiastic long-distance runner, but the second full marathon she competitively ran was the Boston Marathon in 2013, the year of the bombings. After trauma counseling, she says she discontinued racing “but continued my passion by training other women to run and meet their long-distance race goals.”