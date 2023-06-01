Vice President of Business Development / Age 36
Pfefferle Companies
Manny Vasquez has been instrumental in Northeast Wisconsin’s economic development throughout his career. Prior to his role at Pfefferle, Vasquez held a key role with the Fox Cities Regional Partnership, leading the agency to win the prestigious Best in Show from the International Economic Development Council for its Spring 2015 Talent Upload.
“The program, which sought to attract on-demand computer science, IT and engineering talent to the Fox Cities, was chosen out of nearly 500 entries in 24 award categories,” Vasquez says.
Now, working for a commercial real estate leader in Northeast Wisconsin, Vasquez continues to help local businesses of all types and sizes grow and expand.
Vasquez, who was 12 years old when he immigrated to the U.S. from Peru, attended Marquette University, where he majored in political science and international affairs. He landed his dream job a week before graduation, becoming a staff assistant to a U.S. senator. Later he earned a master’s degree in public administration at UW Oshkosh.
He’s active with nonprofits in the community and state, supporting causes that focus on youth development, education and community development.
Vasquez says Northeast Wisconsin needs to focus on attracting and retaining people, “including/especially young professionals from diverse backgrounds — not only to fill immediate job openings, but also to grow and prosper as a region long term.”