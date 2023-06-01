Associate General Counsel / Age 38
Green Bay Packers
Marissa Meli, whose first job was a Green Bay Press-Gazette paper route, has been a shareholder of the Green Bay Packers since even before she became an employee of the organization. As associate general counsel, she recently helped oversee the Packers’ sixth stock sale in team history, helping the organization raise more than $65 million in funds crucial to investing back into the fan experience.
“It’s incredibly meaningful to be able to welcome a new generation of shareholders,” says Meli, who works closely with the Packers sales team to help secure multimillion dollar sponsorships, including for the Packers’ mixed-used real estate development Titletown.
Meli “contributes significantly to enhancing the culture of the Packers in her role as a co-founder and member of the leadership team of the DEI committee,” nominator and colleague Aaron Popkey says.
Meli also serves on the DEI roundtable for New North, Inc., the leadership council of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the Brown County Library Board, and mentors students from historically Black colleges and universities. The spouse of a teacher, Meli says she is “very passionate about education and literacy.”
Meli earned her law degree at the University of Illinois and was accepted to the highly competitive U.S. Department of Justice’s Attorney General’s Honors Program.
Meli enjoys making her great-grandmother’s Italian recipes and collecting sneakers. “I love reissued retro versions of shoes that came out originally in the ’90s,” she says. “If Michael Jordan wore it, I want it.”