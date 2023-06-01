General Manager / Age 37
Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel and Conference Center
Ryan Batley’s family, including his parents and grandmother, played an influential role in setting the course of his career. “While I didn’t always realize it growing up, they showed me the power of caring for others, relationships and giving back,” Batley says. “They are true examples of servant leaders, which has translated well to hospitality, family and friendships.”
That ideology, which Batley now hopes to pass along to his two young boys, has led him to focus time and energy toward multiple organizations, including United Way Fox Cities Emerging Leaders, Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, Future Neenah, Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association and Fox Cities Lodging & Hospitality Association.
“Being a part of community engagement groups and industry nonprofits has helped me grow professionally and personally, while also being a way to give back and help keep our community moving forward,” Batley says.
Batley, who says he was quiet and shy growing up, grew his confidence and communication skills through early work in the hospitality industry, including as a bartender.
In his role as general manager, he’s now a mentor for employees of diverse ages, backgrounds and skill sets. “I am driven to help our team members reach their personal and professional goals and get to understand what their passions are,” he says. “My daily goal is to make someone’s day better.”