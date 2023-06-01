Senior Commercial Lines Underwriter / Age 36
Acuity Insurance
Kohler native and St. Norbert alum Tanya Arentsen’s passion for supporting community organizations and mentoring children began early, starting with her first career as a special education teacher in the Milwaukee Public School District.
Now, Arentsen’s work with Acuity’s Manufacturing Team has allowed her to continue that work with organizations including WiM (Women in Manufacturing), GPSed, the NEW Manufacturing Alliance and others.
Arentsen, who is currently working toward her CPCU designation, volunteers with organizations including 4-H, Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics and her church, Faith Reformed in Cedar Grove, where Arentsen mentored a group of middle- and high-school girls.
Arentsen’s faith is of top importance to her, and she says “my husband and I believe in living very intentional lives,” including supporting numerous faith-based organizations. “We invest in youth when we can through coaching, mentoring and being a foster/respite provider.”
Through an experience she had while fostering, Arentsen came to recognize the need for mental health support services in the region. “Kids are not able to get the care they need that will help them to grow and succeed,” Arentsen says. “Rather than supporting preventative services and providing pathways for kids to have treatment when they most need it, we are waiting to treat the fallout.”