Multiple Launch Rocket System Gunner / Age 23
Wisconsin Army National Guard
When Taylor Reichow sets her sights on a goal, it seems a pretty good bet that she’ll achieve it — and then some.
When she was attending UW-Green Bay, she was a Division I soccer athlete with a double major in computer science and information technology, also while training for a role with the U.S. Army. She was first in the class of her advanced Army training. Later, she was nominated by fellow service members to represent her unit in the Battalion’s Best Warrior Competition.
“This two-day competition combined technical and tactical intellect with physically taxing events,” explains Reichow, who went on to win the competition and was named Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for her battalion. She moved on to the state-level Best Warrior Competition, representing her battalion at Fort McCoy in April.
Reichow now works as a goalkeeper coach for UW Oshkosh women’s soccer, as well as at Associated Bank in its corporate technology trainee program, which gives her the chance to work in both data management and information security.
In Northeast Wisconsin, she says, she’s concerned about the proliferation of human trafficking. “Not many people understand how prevalent it is until it happens to you or your child,” she says. “Traffickers are masters at deception, and it is easier now more than ever because of social media.”