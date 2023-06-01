Business Litigation Attorney / Age 33
Amundsen Davis
Tiffany Woelfel took her first job as a cashier at McDonald’s — “I was only 15 and was too young to be allowed to work the fryer or the grill” — and later spent two years teaching sixth-grade math in Mississippi with Teach for America before attending law school at the University of Wisconsin.
The Appleton native returned to Northeast Wisconsin in 2017 and joined her law firm, then Davis & Kuelthau, in 2018. Since then, she’s worked to make her community better, and “I’ve also worked to make my communities more interconnected,” says Woelfel, who sees the need for greater unification in Northeast Wisconsin as it competes for talent and business. “I firmly reject the argument that there is an invisible border between Green Bay and Appleton.”
Woelfel, a Fox Cities Chamber Future 15 honoree in 2020, is active in causes focused on young professionals, women and children — including United Way Fox Cities, Women’s Fund of the Fox Valley Region and Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin. She’s also passionate about helping the next generation of young lawyers and is president-elect of the Young Lawyers Division of the Wisconsin State Bar.
“I’m grateful for a career that allows me to help others, sometimes in difficult times,” Woelfel says. “I’m also grateful for an employer like Amundsen Davis that supports my efforts to make a difference in the community and with the next generation of lawyers.”
During the pandemic, Woelfel taught herself to bake macarons.