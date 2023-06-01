CEO/Adviser / Age 36
5G Benefits, LLC
Early sacrifices paid off for Tony Goebel, who 10 years ago launched his business with “no money, or money coming in, and had to rent out my house and live in the basement under the stairs,” he recalls.
5G Benefits, an insurance and benefits firm for businesses and individuals, has now expanded to include five companies, four of which earn $1 million-plus annual revenue. His divisions include DoorCo Vacations, Little Adventure Vacation Rentals and two property holding companies.
“Companies have to do something unique and tangible that gets clients, vendors and employees engaged,” Goebel says. “So that is why 5G uses our properties and hospitality division to coordinate client retreats, employee retreats and trip donations to nonprofits for them to raise funds.”
Goebel also is an angel investor with Tundra Angels and achieved Top of the Table status with Million Dollar Round Table. An early break was a full-time marketing co-op with the Green Bay Packers. “That role taught me how to work, taught me that I wanted to do B2B sales in some fashion, taught me the importance of culture in a business,” he says.
An outdoor enthusiast, Goebel at age 17 launched the nonprofit Fish for Kids, now helping more than 2,000 kids learn to fish. The organization operates under the 501(c)3 Goebel Family Foundation Inc., which includes We EmpowHER, founded by his sister Theresa Menting.