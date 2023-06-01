Vice President of Business Development / Age 36
The KHROME Agency
Travis Vanden Heuvel has built a career around storytelling, getting his big break in 2015 when he co-authored “To Heaven & Back: The Journey of a Roman Catholic Priest,” which he says “opened a number of doors for me personally and professionally. Because of the success of this book, I was able to attract and sign authors from all over the country and the world — all of whom entrusted me to tell/share their stories.”
Vanden Heuvel has helped people tell their stories through his own Peregrino Press, a Catholic publishing company, and spent several years as president and CEO of a national secular publishing company with offices in Green Bay and Manhattan. One of the books he acquired — “Wish Man” — was made into a major motion picture.
A St. Norbert College grad, Vanden Heuvel serves on the boards of Literacy Green Bay, Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center and the Bishop’s Diocesan Pastoral Council Diocese of Green Bay.
He says the region’s biggest opportunity centers around “telling the story of Northeast Wisconsin beyond football. In many ways, the New North is a Goldilocks community — just right.”
In the next decade, he’d like to be one of the community’s chief storytellers. “Whether that’s by way of KHOME designing a website or filming a feature-length documentary, or me publishing their memoir, I want my personal brand to be associated with the authentic sharing of stories.”