Social Determinants of Health Lead/Alderperson District 10 / Age 38
ThedaCare/City of Appleton
When Vaya Lauren Jones, new to politics at the time, was running for a seat on the Appleton Common Council, an elected official told her to take off work the day after the election so she could mourn her impending loss.
“But I had been told ‘no’ and ‘wait your turn’ my entire life, so I pushed past the negative comments,” Jones says. Representing her neighbors is now “one of the most rewarding parts of my life.”
Of top concern for Jones is the availability of affordable housing in Northeast Wisconsin, as well as a comprehensive approach to health care that recognizes issues such as income, transportation, housing and food insecurity that play roles in health care access.
“I have walked in shoes that are similar to the patients I serve: I’ve gone hungry without funds to purchase more food; I’ve lived in a household where we were unsure how we would pay next month’s rent,” says Jones, who wants to ensure support is available to people experiencing those issues.
Additionally, people may not know that Jones struggles with anxiety and depression. “That’s why I am a huge advocate for mental health,” Jones says. “You never know what someone may be experiencing under the surface.” Increasing funding — and awareness — around mental health resources in our communities is key, she says.
Jones has a rescue dog, Ms. Tilly Jones, who is a frequent visitor to organizations in the region.