Cheers to those celebrating landmark years!
The business grows. Paid employees are hired and eventually, the owners begin to pay themselves, too. If it makes it past the proverbial third or seventh year, perhaps the business blossoms. Then one day, a landmark anniversary arrives … and it’s time to celebrate!
At Insight Publications, we want to help you celebrate this sense of accomplishment and gratification in our special Anniversary issue. The New North is home to many successful, long-lasting businesses that have been around for decades, if not a century or more. By sharing them all in one issue, it provides us all a chance to acknowledge what you’ve accomplished.
While Insight writers have featured some companies and their anniversaries in our magazine, everything in this special Anniversary issue is told in the words of the companies themselves, as sponsored content. You provide us with the content and have the chance to approve the finished product.
Consider it a snapshot representing just a few tales of entrepreneurship success in the New North. Kick back, pop a cork — and enjoy!
Click here to read the 2022 Special Section
Here's a list of businesses in this year's issue:
Lawrence University celebrates 175 years
Appvion LLC celebrates 115 years
Oshkosh Corporation celebrates 105 years
Fox Communities Credit Union celebrates 85 years
Körber Group celebrates 75 Years
Sadoff & Rudoy Industries, LLP 75 Years
Faith Technologies Incorporated celebrates 50 years
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin celebrates 40 years
Brian LaViolette Foundation celebrates 30 years
Leonard & Finco Public Relations celebrates 30 years
Envano Digital Marketing celebrates 20 years
Icon Marketing celebrates 20 years
Employment Resource Group, Inc. celebrates 20 years
Open Road Harley-Davidson celebrates 15 years
Action Painting celebrates 15 years
J. Ross & Associates celebrates 10 years
The Production Farm celebrates 8 years