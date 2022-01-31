2022 Anniversaries 8x4

Cheers to those celebrating landmark years!

The business grows. Paid employees are hired and eventually, the owners begin to pay themselves, too. If it makes it past the proverbial third or seventh year, perhaps the business blossoms. Then one day, a landmark anniversary arrives … and it’s time to celebrate!

At Insight Publications, we want to help you celebrate this sense of accomplishment and gratification in our special Anniversary issue. The New North is home to many successful, long-lasting businesses that have been around for decades, if not a century or more. By sharing them all in one issue, it provides us all a chance to acknowledge what you’ve accomplished.

While Insight writers have featured some companies and their anniversaries in our magazine, everything in this special Anniversary issue is told in the words of the companies themselves, as sponsored content. You provide us with the content and have the chance to approve the finished product.

Consider it a snapshot representing just a few tales of entrepreneurship success in the New North. Kick back, pop a cork — and enjoy!

Here's a list of businesses in this year's issue:

Lawrence University celebrates 175 years

Appvion LLC celebrates 115 years

Oshkosh Corporation celebrates 105 years

Fox Communities Credit Union celebrates 85 years

Körber Group celebrates 75 Years

Sadoff & Rudoy Industries, LLP 75 Years

Faith Technologies Incorporated celebrates 50 years

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin celebrates 40 years

Brian LaViolette Foundation celebrates 30 years

Leonard & Finco Public Relations celebrates 30 years

Envano Digital Marketing celebrates 20 years

Icon Marketing celebrates 20 years

Employment Resource Group, Inc. celebrates 20 years

A2Z celebrates 15 years

Open Road Harley-Davidson celebrates 15 years

Action Painting celebrates 15 years

J. Ross & Associates celebrates 10 years

The Production Farm celebrates 8 years

Lodge Kohler celebrates 5 years