The business grows. Paid employees are hired and eventually, the owners begin to pay themselves, too. If it makes it past the proverbial third or seventh year, perhaps the business blossoms. Then one day, a landmark anniversary arrives … and it’s time to celebrate!

At Insight Publications, we want to help you celebrate this sense of accomplishment and gratification in our special Anniversary issue. The New North is home to many successful, long-lasting businesses that have been around for decades, if not a century or more. By sharing them all in one issue, it provides us all a chance to acknowledge what you’ve accomplished.

While Insight writers have featured some companies and their anniversaries in our magazine, everything in this special Anniversary issue is told in the words of the companies themselves, as sponsored content. You provide us with the content and have the chance to approve the finished product.

Consider it a snapshot representing just a few tales of entrepreneurship success in the New North. Kick back, pop a cork — and enjoy!

AZCO Inc. celebrates 75 years

C. R. Meyer celebrates 135 years

Bank of Luxemburg celebrates 120 years

Miron Construction celebrates 105 years

Lamers Dairy celebrates 110 years

North Shore Bank celebrates 100 years

Kobussen Buses celebrates 85 years

Eck Industries celebrates 75 years

Werner Electric Supply celebrates 75 years

ISG celebrates 50 years

ECWRPC celebrates 50 years

Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau celebrates 35 years

Insight Creative, Inc. celebrates 35 years

ERC Counselors & Consultants celebrates 30 years

The Weidner celebrates 30 years

American National Bank celebrates 30 years

UA Local 400 Pipe Trades celebrates 25 years

WisconSibs celebrates 25 years

CogentDigital celebrates 20 years

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center celebrates 20 years

CR Structures Group celebrates 20 years

O'Connor Connective celebrates 10 years