Cheers to those celebrating landmark years!
The business grows. Paid employees are hired and eventually, the owners begin to pay themselves, too. If it makes it past the proverbial third or seventh year, perhaps the business blossoms. Then one day, a landmark anniversary arrives … and it’s time to celebrate!
At Insight Publications, we want to help you celebrate this sense of accomplishment and gratification in our special Anniversary issue. The New North is home to many successful, long-lasting businesses that have been around for decades, if not a century or more. By sharing them all in one issue, it provides us all a chance to acknowledge what you’ve accomplished.
While Insight writers have featured some companies and their anniversaries in our magazine, everything in this special Anniversary issue is told in the words of the companies themselves, as sponsored content. You provide us with the content and have the chance to approve the finished product.
Consider it a snapshot representing just a few tales of entrepreneurship success in the New North. Kick back, pop a cork — and enjoy!
Click here to read the 2023 Special Section
AZCO Inc. celebrates 75 years
C. R. Meyer celebrates 135 years
Bank of Luxemburg celebrates 120 years
Miron Construction celebrates 105 years
Lamers Dairy celebrates 110 years
North Shore Bank celebrates 100 years
Kobussen Buses celebrates 85 years
Eck Industries celebrates 75 years
Werner Electric Supply celebrates 75 years
ISG celebrates 50 years
ECWRPC celebrates 50 years
Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau celebrates 35 years
Insight Creative, Inc. celebrates 35 years
ERC Counselors & Consultants celebrates 30 years
The Weidner celebrates 30 years
American National Bank celebrates 30 years
UA Local 400 Pipe Trades celebrates 25 years
WisconSibs celebrates 25 years
CogentDigital celebrates 20 years
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center celebrates 20 years
CR Structures Group celebrates 20 years
O'Connor Connective celebrates 10 years