Award-winning design and branding roots
A2Z was established by Jeff Amstutz in 2007 and has grown to be an award-winning design and branding agency, known for their work with local, national and global organizations. If you’ve picked up an issue of Insight magazine or been to the Fox Cities Chamber’s Octoberfest, you’ve seen its eye-catching work.
Since 2007, A2Z has worked with many of the Fox Cities’ leading corporations and dozens of area nonprofits. A2Z is deeply committed to the community and dedicates hundreds of hours every year to helping arts organizations, crisis intervention agencies and other nonprofits.
2021 brings an exciting year of growth
After 13 years as an agency solely focused on branding and design, Jeff saw an opportunity to expand the agency’s footprint. In December 2020,A2Z added marketing strategy and digital services as well as staff members to allow the agency to serve its client partners even better.
“It’s a risk anytime you expand services from beyond those things you are most known for, but this has been an exciting period of growth for A2Z and our client partners,” A2Z President Jeff Amstutz said. “Like many small businesses who have navigated the shifting landscape brought on by the pandemic, innovation has been key to our success and our ability to deliver superior work to our clients. By increasing our design capabilities and adding a new suite of services that includes marketing strategy and digital marketing, we have been able to help our clients achieve increased brand awareness and growth.”
Looking ahead
A2Z’s culture of strategy, creativity, curiosity and a commitment to bringing exceptional work to its client partners has been key to its success. That was true in 2007 and remains true today. A2Z has big plans for smart growth and will continue to evolve in line with changes in technology, design and media and do what it does best — create campaigns that generate real results and help client partners leap ahead of their competitors.
100 W. Lawrence St. Suite 307 • Appleton, WI 54911 • (920) 364-0991 • a2zdesign.com