For more than 10 years, Action Painting has provided professional and detailed interior or exterior painting for homes and businesses in northeastern Wisconsin at a competitive price.
Our team of experienced painters strives for superior results on all projects. We always use quality products, including Sherwin Williams paints, and we are fully insured and guarantee your satisfaction.
The advantages of Action Painting
Action Painting is a family-owned business, and we are deeply committed to the greater Fox Cities area and giving back to the community. Our goal is to exceed the expectations of all our clients. As a full-service residential and commercial painting company, we offer real advantages, including:
- Affordable pricing
- Free, onsite quotes
- Superior customer service
- Solid craftsmanship
- Superior products
When it comes to customer service, our team works with our clients to provide clarity on all matters, from pricing quotes to a convenient time frame for each project. We will always clean up after each job, and our work is not finished until you are satisfied.
The services of Action Painting
Action Painting is your one-stop shop. We deliver expertise in painting and staining both exterior and interior surfaces in residential and commercial spaces. Our customers often praise our professional workmanship.
We also help get homes and businesses into move-in-ready condition by providing many other valuable services. Our commercial carpet cleaning services are common in businesses from daycares to office spaces. We also offer epoxy floor care to take care of common areas like garages and workspaces.
Hire Action Painting today
If you are looking to hire an experienced painter in the Fox Valley, look no further than Action Painting. Our family-oriented business model will put you at ease. Contact us today to schedule an appointment and get a free quote. We look forward to getting to helping you!
(920) 470-0838 • actionpaintingservices@yahoo.com • actionpainting.biz • facebook.com/actionpaintingandepoxycoating