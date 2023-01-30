American National Bank Fox Cities is proudly celebrating 30 years of serving the community as a locally owned community bank, founded in 1993 by local entrepreneurs with a unique approach to banking that has fueled opportunity for business owners in Northeast Wisconsin.
Banking has evolved a great deal over the past 30 years, and so has ANB. But one thing has remained the same: the mission to help business owners beat the odds by turning banking expertise into business advantages. Locally owned, the bank is exceedingly responsive to clients and the community. ANB founders, entrepreneurs themselves, set out to create a better banking experience for small business owners — one where they would have access to agile solutions delivered in a timely manner by advisors who take the time to truly understand them and their needs.
As a certified Small Business Administration preferred lender, ANB is proud to live its mission by helping to finance a wide range of businesses, from those with the smallest needs to those with multimillion-dollar needs, and a commitment to deliver exceptional client service with a flexible approach.
“Loans are made in a collaborative way at American National Bank,” says President and CEO Paul Northway. “When our business bankers are meeting with a prospective client, they have a great deal of flexibility. Finding creative solutions is at the core of our banking philosophy.”
Bank clients agree. “ANB advisors never have an agenda, instead they listen,” says Kurt Voss, owner of Amerilux. “I’ve worked with many banks over the years, and I can tell you they are refreshingly different — entrepreneurial, proactive and strategic. A real win/win relationship.”
American National Bank’s mission is not just underlined, but defined by a servant leadership approach, prioritizing the greater good of the community. ANB has been proactive in seeking opportunities to give back to the community over the last 30 years. Employees are encouraged to join nonprofit boards and committees and to attend fundraisers so they can better understand and address the community’s needs. By living a culture of giving, the ANB team has proudly had a tangible, positive impact on the community for those living here now and for generations to come.
Of the culture Northway says, “When you’re focused on the right things, the results do tend to come. We have a simple saying: ‘If it’s important to our employees, it’s important to us.’ It’s our duty as a local business to serve our community and make it a healthier place for us all to live and work — and that starts by getting involved with nonprofits.”
The ANB team strives to maintain a culture of excellence with high standards and values, along with opportunity for growth and involvement for employees. They take pride in their core values (servant leadership, curiosity, growth, listening and persistence), family-like culture, community involvement and the overall employee experience.
