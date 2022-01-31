Since our foundation in 1907, Appvion, widely recognized as Appleton Papers, has never stopped reinventing itself and improving the way we operate. A strong entrepreneurial spirit coupled with a long-term vision and an openness to new ideas has enabled us to differentiate ourselves over the decades. As a result, Appvion has positively impacted our community for 115 years.
Appvion’s founder, Charles S. Boyd, believed he could add value to paper by applying a coating to make it more printable. This philosophy began Appvion’s journey as a pioneer in technical coatings — from carbonless paper and microencapsulation advancements to direct thermal and renewable, fiber-based packaging. Today, we develop innovative, water-based and environmentally responsible coating solutions for consumers’ everyday lives.
Sustaining the environment is key to our future success, and our commitment to sustainability provides Appvion with a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Last year, we introduced two innovative chemistry designs that are foundational to our portfolio: a recyclable hot coffee cup under our Mission Zero™ brand, which contributes to a circular economy, and a patent-pending, phenol-free direct thermal technology that utilizes materials safer for human health and the environment.
What makes Appvion different is quite simple — our people. Their efforts validate our dedication to responsible coating solutions and reinforce our strategic commitment to the markets we serve. Appvion has enjoyed a long list of remarkable achievements, and for decades, philanthropic efforts have also been at our core. We are proud to continue contributing to the community we call home.
Recently acquired by Illinois-based Wynnchurch Capital, Appvion is well-positioned in our second hundred years. We are grateful to our customers and employees for their trust and contribution to our success. We invite you to our website to view our 2030 sustainability commitments to Create a Better Tomorrow for our company, communities and planet.
