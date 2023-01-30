With the need for a quality mechanical contractor to fill a gap in the pulp and paper industry, AZCO was founded in 1949 with just four individuals. After nearly 75 years, the company continues to expand to provide heavy industrial construction and prefabrication services across the country, serving a variety of industries. What started in the Fox Valley as a small contractor for manufacturing has become a national construction firm.
AZCO’s success and growth have created new space needs, and as a result the company headquarters has relocated to downtown Appleton in the City Center Plaza. The new offices are located at 122 E. College Ave., Suite 202, providing better amenities for employees and room for expected growth.
AZCO established its first prefabrication facility and equipment yard in 1953. The original property on the east side of I-41 has expanded multiple times, complementing new shop space acquired throughout the Fox Valley. Over the years AZCO has grown its field construction and prefabrication services with a focus on advancing technology, workflow and production processes.
Earle Cianchette, president and CEO of AZCO, said, “We have a great team that provides best-in-class construction services. Our craft are exceptional, and our safety is industry leading. We are poised well for continued future success.”
Several awards and milestones stand out in the years the company has been in operation, including being named one of the Top 20 Power Contractors in the U.S. by Engineering News-Record. Additionally, the company has continued to work on large projects in the natural gas, solar, battery storage, oil and gas, aviation fueling and other industries. These projects, among many others, include nine solar farms in the Upper Midwest, a refinery rebuild, an expansion of a paper facility in Green Bay, a reciprocating engine facility in central Wisconsin and a fueling system expansion for Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.
Throughout these major projects, AZCO continues to maintain an industry-leading safety record, recently celebrating the safest year in AZCO’s history. “Our goal every day is to send our people home safe,” says Cianchette.
Because of its rapid growth, AZCO continues to seek construction professionals to join its workforce, including its pre-apprenticeship program. For career opportunities, please visit www.azco-inc.com.
