Your Local Community Bank
Embedded in Luxemburg and the surrounding communities since 1903, Bank of Luxemburg is proud to celebrate our 120th anniversary this year.
What started as a single rural exchange bank in downtown Luxemburg has since grown to serve various communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin, with locations in Luxemburg, Casco, Algoma, Kewaunee, Sturgeon Bay, Fish Creek, Dyckesville, Bellevue and Howard.
As one of the only truly local community banks in the area, Bank of Luxemburg provides a unique way to bank while keeping our customers’ dollars local and invested in the community.
Bank of Luxemburg has given back to our local community since our inception, and we continue our efforts with annual scholarships, volunteering, fundraisers and charity events.
In the past 10 years alone, Bank of Luxemburg has awarded over $385,000 in student scholarships and donated over $130,000 to local organizations and schools. Our employees have also volunteered nearly 9,000 hours at local food pantries, churches, Lions Club events and much more.
Having a positive impact on people’s lives
Over the course of our 120-year existence, Bank of Luxemburg has remained successful thanks to our employees’ ongoing commitment to our mission: “to have a positive impact on people’s lives.”
Each Bank of Luxemburg team member goes the extra mile to get to know our customers in order to provide personalized, down-to-earth guidance and convenient banking options through all stages of life.
Our local lenders have first-hand knowledge of the area and help customers make financially smart decisions with expert guidance on the local market, property values and economy.
We also provide resources that offer easier ways to bank, such as our interactive ATMs (ITMs) and our online banking account and mobile banking service that now come with Credit Insights, a free credit monitoring tool available to all Bank of Luxemburg customers.
120 Years of new beginnings
As we celebrate Bank of Luxemburg’s 120th year in business, our focus remains on the success of our customers and communities.
Since our inception, we’ve helped countless customers navigate every new beginning along their life’s journey by providing friendly expert guidance, financial resources and ongoing support.
We offer guidance on every new beginning possible, from starting a new business or buying a new home or car to getting married or welcoming a new family member. Bank of Luxemburg gets the process started off right and provides expert assistance every step of the way.
Experience better banking
Offering full-service personal and business financial solutions since 1903, Bank of Luxemburg has banking offices in Luxemburg, Green Bay, Dyckesville, Casco, Algoma, Kewaunee, Sturgeon Bay, Fish Creek, Bellevue and Howard.
Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
630 Main St. • Luxemburg, WI 54217 • 920-845-2345 • bankofluxemburg.com