C.R. Meyer and Sons Company was established more than 135 years ago, in 1888. In our earliest days, growth was fueled by a combination of brute force, unyielding dedication to family, a relentless work ethic and downright German determination. The pencil lead has since turned digital and our earliest machine installations are long obsolete, yet those same Midwestern values continue to guide and grow our company.
Our nine nationwide offices are strategically positioned to respond rapidly to industrial customers. At any one time, we regularly employ over 1,500 craftsmen and more than 190 office personnel. We are proud to employ the third generation of several hardworking families.
C.R. Meyer and Sons Co. is committed to maintaining and promoting a company-wide safety culture. We were the first contractor in the United States to be selected for the Star level of the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Mobile Workforce Demonstration program by OSHA — a premier acknowledgement of worksites that excel at protecting their employees. Another accomplishment was being chosen as the Associated General Contractors’ first Safety ACE award recipient. To receive this high distinction, C.R. Meyer and Sons Co. successfully met the four-step qualification process and achieved the highest level — Level III — Safety ACE standard. This culture, the values we share as a company and the good people who make us who we are have shaped this proud history.
Our success is only possible because of the loyalty and support of our customers. Just as we celebrate multiple generations of families in our talented workforce, we honor the many customers who have trusted us for decades — and some, well over a century.
These treasured relationships are the foundation of our work and the focus of our future. With sincere gratitude, we look back. With energy and enthusiasm, we stride forward.
