Cogent: adjective, appealing forcibly to the mind or reason: CONVINCING
Digital: adjective, characterized by electronic and especially computerized technology
CogentDigital is the company name we chose when starting a technology consultancy in the Fox Valley 20 years ago. The vision of the company was to apply common sense to emerging technologies so small- and medium-sized businesses could benefit the same as large companies with big budgets.
Technology would become the great equalizer.
I started my career in the mid-90s as IT manager for Heid Music in Appleton. We implemented a company-wide ERP system before they were called ERPs, and clouds were still fluffy and white. We also had one of the first websites in the retail music product industry.
In 2003, I started CogentDigital with a few small clients. We grew steadily and organically year after year. It seemed that the idea of “common sense technology” was appealing.
Moving to the Managed Services Model
For years I ran what is known as a “break/fix” tech company. This is where the client waits for something to break and then calls someone to fix it. The problem is the client only calls when things fail. But after they fail it often costs more to recover in direct repairs, lost production and growing frustration.
CogentDigital is a managed services provider (MSP). We charge an affordable flat monthly rate depending on the number of computers and servers the client has. There is no hourly rate and there is no limit to the number of support calls the client can make. This means the better job we do at proactively maintaining systems, the more successful the relationship is for both client and provider.
As we begin our 20th year, we are grateful to all our clients, vendors, partners and friends who have supported us on this journey. We look forward to working together for many years to come. Thank you.
