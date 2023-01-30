When two friends convened around a campfire in 2003, an idea was sparked. That year President Chad Reichelt launched CR Structures Group, Inc.
With more than 40 years of construction experience between them, Reichelt and Executive Vice President Kip Golden joined forces in CR Structures Group in 2014 as the realization of a dream to listen, plan and build better.
Today the Appleton-based general contracting, construction management and design build firm provides design, construction and remodeling services to various industries throughout Wisconsin.
The core difference CR Structures brings to all its projects is a belief in project integration from start to finish. The company’s three-phase approach to building — listen better, plan better, build better — allows for a comprehensive approach to each and every project, from interior build-outs to new construction of multimillion-dollar facilities.
In Reichelt and Golden’s first year as partners, the company landed a 75,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Kaukauna. Within just four years, CR Structures managed to triple its number of employees. Over the last five years, the business volume of CR Structures has more than tripled. Revenue has grown by 900% since 2014. In 2018, the company moved to a new state-of-the-art, collaborative workspace with room to keep growing.
And there’s no sign of slowing down. CR Structures will break ground on more residential units in Brillion, Green Bay and Two Rivers — along with two more larger retail centers — to begin the first part of 2023.
Despite its exponential growth, CR Structures maintains a strong family culture, with each member of its team providing critical support to every project. And that family culture extends to clients as well. Reichelt and Golden attribute much of the company’s success to the ongoing work they do with clients who have chosen CR Structures not just once, but again and again, for their construction needs.
327 Randolph Dr. • Appleton, WI 54913 • 920-733-7305 • crstructures.com