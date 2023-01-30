Eck Industries, Inc., a family owned and locally operated aluminum foundry, celebrates its 75th anniversary and is looking forward to many years ahead. At its Manitowoc, Wisconsin location, Eck Industries is well-known for its vast offering across casting processes, tool, pattern and core materials and sizes. We supply highly technical aluminum castings for markets that include small aircraft, military, hybrid & electric vehicles, space flight and performance vehicles.
Eck’s leadership team — including Kiley Eck Hayon, president, and Tyler Eck, vice president of sales and engineering — shares the company’s beginnings and what it envisions for the next 75 years or more!
The history of Eck Industries
William Eck, born in Chicago in 1890, was a pioneer in developing the now popular cast aluminum pressure cooker. Due to conflicts with management, he left his job as sales and engineering manager at another foundry at age 57 to launch a new metals casting foundry on the north side of Manitowoc. Eck Foundries (later renamed Eck Industries, Inc.) was incorporated in May 1948 by William Eck, along with investors Walter and Robert Davidson of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Robert Eck (William’s only child) joined Eck in August 1948.
The first castings were produced in October 1948. The business was built on orders from Harley-Davidson, Wisconsin Motors, West Bend Outboard and Johnson Motors. As the business expanded, so did the outside shareholders. In 1975, most of the outside shareholders, now numbering 20 and controlling 80% of the shares, advised Eck management that they wanted to sell their interest and would offer their shares to Eck first. The Eck family gained sole ownership in the company, which remains today.
Family-owned business
Seventy-five years later, Eck is now led by members of the fourth generation of the Eck family, Kiley and Tyler. They realize that not many businesses survive this long — only a mere 3%. The truth is that running a family-owned business is incredibly hard. Keeping it going from one generation to the next is a challenge. This is why Kiley and Tyler are committed to building upon what their great-grandfather, grandfather and father/uncle started and grew and are putting their own stamp on it. “We can’t do this alone — it takes a team,” says Tyler.
Eck’s future
Some of the ways the Eck team is securing its future is through automation. “With today’s tight labor market, it was necessary to take some of the harder, less desirable jobs in the foundry and make them easier,” Kiley says.
Automation has been incorporated into molding lines, pouring cells and casting cleaning at the facility. Along with innovation, Eck’s experienced and dedicated employee base helps to deliver sound aluminum castings to its wide customer base.
“Eck could not have achieved its success over the last 75 years without our employees, customers and industry partners. Thank you to all who have been a part of our story,” says Kiley.
