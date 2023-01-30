The East Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (ECWRPC) is celebrating the 50th year since its establishment in 1972 and is excited for many more years to come. Located in Menasha, the Commission is home to a dynamic team of planning specialists whose mission is to build relationships, partner with organizations and implement regional projects across municipal boundaries.
History of the East Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission
The ECWRPC was created as a regional planning commission via executive order, issued by Gov. Patrick J. Lucey on June 29, 1972. East Central was preceded by two other areawide planning agencies: the Fox Valley Council of Governments (FVCOG), which was established in 1956 and the Northeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (NEWRPC), which was created in 1962.
Throughout its history, ECWRPC has focused on transportation planning, economic development, environmental management and regional planning. The Commission was designated as the Appleton and Oshkosh Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) in December 1973 to conduct regional transportation planning. Similarly, the City of Fond du Lac was designated as an MPO in May 2002, and the Commission works in collaboration with communities to manage the Fond du Lac MPO. Together, these designations have paved the way for the Commission to play a critical role in transportation planning, regional transportation infrastructure development, and data collection and analysis over the past 50 years. In addition, the Commission is home to Wisconsin’s first regional Safe Routes to School program, established in 2009.
The ECWRPC has also been active in environmental planning during its history. The Commission has created and implemented sewer service area plans for communities within the region with the goal of limiting adverse impacts to water quality from sewered development. In addition, ECWRPC has regulated non-metallic mining restoration on behalf of five counties in the region since 2001.
In the economic development program, ECWRPC received federal Economic Development District status in 1984 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). Since then, EDA has invested nearly $26 million to assist 30 economic development projects in the region over the past 40 years. These investments spurred the creation of industrial parks, infrastructure improvements and economic development plans for broadband, trade and more throughout the region.
Looking Ahead
Today the Commission is focused on delivering high-quality planning services in the same four core areas: transportation, economic development, water quality management and regional planning. From drone imagery to award-winning Geographic Information Systems (GIS) applications, the Commission provides expertise on a wide-variety of planning topics in novel ways.
The Commission recently completed noteworthy initiatives with other projects on the horizon. In 2022, ECWRPC led master trail planning efforts for the High Cliff Connection Plan from the Fox Cities to High Cliff State Park. During the same period, ECWRPC awarded 900 grants to new or expanding businesses locating in vacant properties through the Wisconsin Main Street Bounceback Grants Program. These projects and more continue to demonstrate that our region is strong and stronger when working together.
