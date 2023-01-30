Since November 1992, Employee Resource Center, INC (dba ERC: Counselors & Consultants) has been partnering with organizations throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest to help lift the mental health burdens that hold employees and their families back from their full potential.
In 2014, Steve and Allyson Baue purchased ERC, wanting to make a difference in the way companies approach the mental health of their employees. Following their core purpose of caring and helping, they have whole-heartedly served ERC, its customers and its clients.
Throughout the years, ERC has grown from a handful of contracts to more than 400 customers and over 100,000 covered employees. The company is headquartered in Green Bay with a Midwest focus and national footprint through their proprietary network of counselors.
ERC contracts with organizations of all sizes from large, well-known companies to small, local businesses, across many industries. ERC is proud to partner with customers who truly care about the health and well-being of their employees. The last few years have highlighted the need for quality mental health support. In 2022, ERC saw record growth of 50% as companies sought a better benefit.
Their master’s-level clinicians specialize in professional counseling for short-term, situational issues that everyone deals with in life. Anxiety, depression and marriage/relationships are the top three presenting issues for clients of ERC.
The work tat ERC does wouldn’t be possible without the passionate employees who truly care and want to help. The employees of ERC share the mission and advocate for mental health, and it shows through the people served and impact to the community.
Looking to the future, ERC plans to continue to promote quality mental health benefits, especially in underserved areas, while increasing the number of employees and their families who have access to counseling.
“We care. We help. Better mental health.”
3431 Commodity Lane • Green Bay, WI 54304 • 800-222-8590 • ERCincorp.com