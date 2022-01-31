50 YEARS NEW
In our company history, Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI) has never rested on our laurels and felt like we’ve done ‘enough,’ whether it’s building our business, satisfying our customers or keeping our people safe. While we’re observing our 50-year anniversary in 2022, we’re taking a moment to look back and appreciate where we came from while continuing to charge forward into the next 50 years.
Built on trust and innovation, FTI and our division organizations — Faith Technologies, EnTech Solutions and Excellerate — have roots dating back to 1972. In that year our founder, Roland Stephenson, formed Town & Country Electric, based in the Fox Cities. In 1998, Town & Country Electric merged into a subsidiary of Consolidated Capital Corporation, later known as Building One Services Corporation, which then merged to become Encompass Services Corporation, making it the largest electrical contractor in the Midwest with 10 locations throughout Wisconsin and Indiana.
In 2002, Stephenson and other stakeholders purchased Town & Country Electric back from Encompass and began operating as employee-owned Faith Technologies. Various acquisitions and geographic expansions over the coming years led to a national footprint by 2010. Since then we’ve expanded and advanced our capabilities, uniquely structuring our organization to provide a comprehensive service offering, expertise and innovation, combining efforts across our divisions under our parent brand, FTI.
FTI offers a total solution approach that begins at conception and supports the entire project process, continuing through energy management optimization and maintenance through our divisional strengths:
• Faith Technologies provides complete electrical design, installation and management services to customers across the nation, including Fortune 100 organizations.
• EnTech Solutions delivers innovative energy solutions on the leading edge of distributed energy, renewable energy technology and vehicle electrification.
• Excellerate offers construction manufacturing solutions that improve project quality, safety and cost.
In early 2022, FTI has nearly 3,000 employees at more than 15 locations across the United States. While we are proud of and grateful for our history, it’s the next 50 years we’re passionate about.
Our core purpose is Creating World-Class Opportunities to Succeed, and that equates not just to success for our organization but success for our team members, customers and industry partners. We could not have achieved 50 years of business without the support of all who have been and continue to be a part of our story.
