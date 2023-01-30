In 1988, the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau (FCCVB) was tasked with growing the tourism industry in the Fox Cities region. Thirty-five years and one global pandemic later, we can say with great pride that the tourism industry is now worth over $466 million to the Fox Cities economy.
The mission of the FCCVB is to strengthen the local economy by investing in and promoting the 19 communities that comprise the Fox Cities area. In addition to managing a public visitor center, the FCCVB staff works to attract tourism in three main markets: leisure, sports and meetings & conventions. FCCVB operations are funded by local hotel room tax, and the organization is governed by a board of directors.
While visitor spending is key to helping sustain shops, restaurants, hotels and other attractions, it also allows the FCCVB to improve the quality of life for area residents. Through our Tourism Development Grant program, the FCCVB has reinvested over $10 million into the community, helping to fund projects including the Fox Cities P.A.C., Fox Cities Stadium, The Building for Kids Children’s Museum and The Plaza at Gateway Park. Outside the Tourism Development Grants, the FCCVB played a role in securing 100% room tax funding for the Fox Cities Exhibition Center and the Community First Champion Center.
A bright future is on the horizon for tourism in the Fox Cities. In 2022, the FCCVB worked with MMGY Global and numerous local partners to create a Destination Master Plan — a long-term blueprint for the enhancement of the visitor experience in the Fox Cities. As we continue to define “the next big thing” for the Fox Cities, we’re committed to ensuring our area is a vibrant, year-round destination filled with original experiences.
