Celebrating 20 Years of Community Connections Through the Arts
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center celebrated its 20th anniversary Nov. 25, 2022. For 20 years, audiences have gathered for live performing arts experiences at the Fox Cities P.A.C., looking through a window into the world’s cultures. In this anniversary season, the Center is exploring the theme of “community” through exceptional, world-class programming and engagement activities.
Community members of all ages, abilities, backgrounds and interests engage in various educational opportunities through the Fox Cities P.A.C.’s programs and initiatives, which enhance their understanding and enjoyment of life through the arts beyond performances. One such program, the Frank C. Shattuck Performing Arts Touch the Hearts of Students (P.A.T.H.S.) Program, offers middle or high school students a chance to deepen their knowledge and appreciation of the arts. Learning healthy patterns and discovering potential from within, students engage in life-changing experiences that explore character tools, community awareness and new art forms. In the 2022-23 season, the P.A.T.H.S. Program participants focused on the theme of “self-worth” and how it ties into Broadway’s production of Disney’s “ALADDIN.” These students attended the show and crafted mosaic mirrors to reflect their uniqueness. The mirrors were on display at the Fox Cities P.A.C. during the show’s run, allowing patrons and family and friends of the P.A.T.H.S. participants to view and celebrate the students’ dedication through this program.
The community’s loyalty to and support for the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has been steadfast and continual. Since opening, the Center welcomed its 3 millionth ticketed patron in June 2022, demonstrating the community’s commitment to the arts. In this 20th anniversary season, the community will have the opportunity to celebrate the invaluable connection provided through the arts and experience the impact the Center has on the people in Northeast Wisconsin. The community has a bright future with the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, excitedly anticipating what the next 20 years will bring.
