Since 2002, Icon Marketing has been “Building Industry Icons” every day with innovative promotional products, fashion-forward corporate apparel and original marketing solutions. Founded by Chad Romenesko, Icon Marketing has grown to be in the top 3% of promotional companies in the country (based on sales) within the $23 billion promotional product/corporate apparel market.
Icon Marketing’s vision is based on a simple goal: to help our clients become the icon of their industry by delivering innovative solutions to our clients’ marketing challenges and aligning their company brand with some of the hottest industry and retail brands available.
Since its inception, Icon Marketing has focused on growth, innovation and a superior customer experience.
• GROWTH: Icon acquired Vista Marketing in 2012; however, much of Icon’s growth can be attributed to deep customer relationships that result in continued business, as well as referrals to new corporate clients. As a testament to the longevity and satisfaction of the client base, Icon Marketing still does business today with its very first client from 2002.
• INNOVATION: In the past 20 years, the industry has changed a great deal, and Icon Marketing has continued to evolve to meet the changing demands. Today, its services include not only traditional promotional products and corporate apparel, but also technological services such as e-commerce solutions, as well as warehouse/fulfillment services and in-house production.
Furthermore, due to its leadership position within the market, Icon Marketing has tremendous buying power and exclusive access to retail brands.
• SUPERIOR CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE:
With a dedicated, long-term staff, Icon Marketing is solidly committed to delivering exceptional service and products to our clients. Our client base appreciates the “small company” attention and service, while enjoying all the same benefits offered by large, national firms.
The Icon Marketing team proudly celebrates the past 20 years but also looks forward to the future with optimism and hope. With gratitude for our clients and our team, here’s to another 20 years!
N3955 Columbia Ave. • Freedom, WI 54130 • (920) 687-9777 • iconmarketinginc.com