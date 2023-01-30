Providing true and responsive architecture, engineering, environmental and planning expertise has motivated ISG since its founding in 1973. An idea that started in the co-founder’s basement in Mankato, Minnesota, is now a leading design firm spanning the upper Midwest with 11 offices and over 500 employee owners ranging from architects and engineers to marketers, land surveyors and designers. Throughout our 50th anniversary festivities, ISG reflects on our core values and focus on relationships.
Grassroots mentality
ISG’s core values are the foundation of the decisions, processes and solutions of the firm. We are guided by the firm’s core values in both day-to-day work and larger business decisions. Empathy reminds us to see things from others’ perspectives, giving us an understanding of our clients’ needs and how we can provide expertise and solutions. The relationships and connections we continue to build from our ability to listen and empathize demonstrates our aim to stay true to ISG’s original mission to always provide true and responsive expertise in ISG’s 12 business units — including food and industrial, public works, education, sports and recreation, housing and commercial. These core values are rooted in ISG’s culture, being the catalyst that motivates employees every day.
ISG expanded by acquisition into Northeast Wisconsin in 2015. We chose our downtown Green Bay office location overlooking the Fox River as a cultural connection across our firm. Most ISG offices are in vibrant, downtown locations as a commitment to the core of the community, by investing in a building with great history and potential. Our employee owners are your residents and neighbors.
Local presence + direct expertise
ISG strives to make a difference by making tomorrow better than today. To support this calling, ISG became 100% employee-owned in 2017. As an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) organization, ISG’s employee owners show up as their best selves to make a difference in their communities every day. The ESOP drives ISG’s success — when the firm wins, employee owners and clients do, too.
Working in a fast-paced environment, our team has more than doubled in Northeast Wisconsin since 2015 with investment in new services and a deep commitment to our existing local clients. As a one-firm mentality, we strategically build the right team for each project, rather than only choosing teams within the closest office to the project. This ensures our clients receive local presence and knowledge, but also the vast expertise and support of all 500+ employees. We are proud to offer our clients better decisions, faster through unique, tailored solutions that positively impact spaces and users.
What’s next
ISG has evolved over the last 50 years alongside an ever-changing industry, new technology and shifting markets, resources and talent. We have embraced these changes over the years, viewing them as new opportunities to learn and better serve our clients and communities. ISG offices across the Midwest will celebrate throughout 2023. Watch for fun ways to get in on the action as we celebrate 50 years.
Danyelle Pierquet, PLA • Landscape Architect + Green Bay Office Leader
