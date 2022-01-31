From the Fox Valley to Green Bay to the lakeshore and everywhere in between, Northeast Wisconsin is the origin of many of Wisconsin’s most successful companies, and this is where J. Ross & Associates calls home. With over 125 years’ experience, we proudly serve the heart of Wisconsin by providing market-leading services in commercial real estate. As the region has grown, J. Ross & Associates has grown with it, providing individuals and businesses with the best brokerage services and management the area has to offer. Commercial real estate can be an important part of one’s financial success. The J. Ross team of real estate experts aims to assist our clients and customers in achieving their commercial real estate goals, and in turn continuing to aid in the prosperity of the community.
Beginning with a passion for real estate, John Ross and Charlie Dercks launched J. Ross & Associates from a single, small office in downtown Appleton in the summer of 2012. The principle was, and always will be, to provide the highest-quality commercial real estate services with integrity, commitment and expertise.
Since 2012 J. Ross & Associates has continued to grow our core competency of assisting clients to buy, sell, lease and manage commercial real estate by offering a true full-service firm with an administrative, accounting, management, maintenance, janitorial and brokerage staff all under one roof. Key additions along the way have reinforced J. Ross & Associates’ commitment and emphasis on TEAM. With over 75 years’ combined experience in the commercial real estate market, additions such as Jason Gallmeier as managing broker, Scott Muggenthaler as director of property management, and Robin Allen as director of accounting have further strengthened our founding principles and ensured we exceed expectations.
We truly value and appreciate the relationships built with tenants, contractors, clients and customers. The J. Ross & Associates team is second to none and continues to be the area’s fastest-growing commercial real estate firm. We all look forward to the next 10 years and beyond.
