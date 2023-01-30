Celebrating 110 years in 2023 — a family tradition since 1913
Since 1913, Lamers Dairy has taken pride in providing the highest quality milk and other dairy products from their family-owned and operated dairy in Appleton.
The fifth-generation business began on their family farm when milk was delivered to friends and neighbors by members of the Lamers family on their way to school. The following year they began using a horse and buggy for deliveries and purchased their first truck for deliveries in 1919. Dairying became a full-time operation in 1926 and has grown ever since.
For the last 110 years, Lamers Dairy has been committed to providing customers with the best dairy products, Dairyland’s Best, in the market.
“In order to provide the best, we hold our products and employees to the highest standards in production, distribution and service,” said Mark Lamers, Lamers Dairy president.
All Lamers Dairy milk comes from small, carefully chosen local family farms within 30 miles of the dairy to provide the freshest product.
“Sourcing milk from local farms near the dairy enables our milk to go from the farm to your table in the shortest amount of time, giving customers the freshest milk possible,” Lamers said.
The long-standing commitment to quality at Lamers Dairy has never wavered. Their milk has always been farmer-certified and free of artificial hormones. In addition, they pay farmers a premium for providing higher-quality milk from healthy cows.
The Lamers Dairy Country Store, located right at the dairy, allows customers to conveniently purchase Lamers Dairy Dairyland’s Best products such as their signature milk in glass bottles. Shoppers will also find a great selection of cheeses and other Wisconsin-sourced products.
For five generations, Lamers family members have dedicated their lives to making the highest quality, great-tasting dairy products for your family’s table. Lamers Dairy proudly celebrates 110 years of being your local dairy in the Fox Valley.
N410 Speel School Rd. • Appleton, Wi 54915 • 920-830-0980 • lamersdairyinc.com