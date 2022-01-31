A partnering of two award-winning journalists became the basis for a public relations firm now celebrating its 30th year providing effective communications strategies to its local, regional, national and international clients.
Company founders Charlie Leonard and Susan Finco worked together at WBAY TV 2 in Green Bay and forged a friendship that led them to found Leonard & Finco Public Relations in 1992.
Starting with a niche helping local businesses with their media relations, Leonard & Finco’s reputation grew quickly along with the number of clients served. And, as the communications world evolved, so too did Leonard & Finco, with services quickly expanding to include community outreach campaigns, issues management, crisis management and, in recent years, online, social and digital media. Charlie retired in 1998 and Susan became sole owner of the firm, leading a team of dedicated PR experts with proven skills, connections and abilities who generate positive outcomes for the firm’s clients.
Today, Leonard & Finco represents global, national, regional and local clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies and organizations to small businesses and nonprofits. The firm has received national awards and more than 30 awards of excellence from the Public Relations Society of America – Northeast Wisconsin Chapter.
The key to the company’s success is having a team of experts who build relationships and customize communication approaches for each client’s unique needs. Leonard & Finco specializes in the development and implementation of strategic communications plans incorporating research and analytics; education and outreach; media relations (traditional, online, digital and social); content and visual creation; branding, visioning and reputation management; issues management; community relations; and crisis management. The firm’s crisis management expertise is highly regarded and sought after for its confidential, focused approach that helps clients successfully navigate difficult situations.
While PR is our business, our firm’s experts are also involved in the community and professional worlds as a way of giving back to the areas where we live. All of us at Leonard & Finco are grateful to the clients we’ve worked with and the relationships we’ve forged over the past 30 years. It’s their faith in our expertise that has allowed Leonard & Finco to grow and flourish.
