Since its opening in the summer of 2017, LODGE KOHLER has been the preeminent hotel property in the Green Bay area, welcoming locals and travelers alike with its warm and spirited lodging, dining, spa, and seasonal experiences.
With a sleek and modern feel, LODGE KOHLER boasts 144 well-appointed guest rooms outfitted with custom-designed KOHLER bathrooms, contemporary furnishings and captivating views, providing a home away from home for locals visiting the iconic Lambeau Field or performances at the nearby Resch Center. Visitors can immerse themselves in Green Bay Packers’ history through the artfully curated collection of memorabilia and Biever family historic team photographs that are displayed throughout the property.
The AAA Four-Diamond hotel is the anchor in the Titletown development — just yards away from Lambeau Field and with no hotel closer to the action. The fifth-floor restaurant and panoramic bar, Taverne in the Sky, offers modern rotisserie cuisine and panoramic views of the iconic stadium. The elevated and inviting dining experience provides the ideal setting for birthday celebrations, pre-game get-to-gethers, anniversaries and other special occasions.
On the main level is Leaps & Bounds Café serving breakfast and specialty coffee drinks and features a lively patio and landscaped plaza area overlooking Titletown’s sprawling public spaces. The café is a gathering place for many — whether tailgating with friends, relaxing after a day of family-friendly or seasonal activities at Titletown.
Away from the action of Titletown and Lambeau Field, guests can relax and indulge at Kohler Waters Spa, which features innovative hydrotherapy treatments, a coed sauna, expansive relaxation spaces, steam room, cool plunge pool and state-of-the-art Hydromassage Experience Pool — unlike any other in the country.
Over the years, the hotel has supported and played host to various community events, offering locals a standout experience that celebrates the Green Bay area — from intimate dining experiences at Taverne in the Sky, to summit events for professional sports teams, and most recently, as presenting sponsor of Titletown’s 2021 New Year’s Eve Celebration.
LODGE KOHLER offers local Packer fans a one-of-a-kind experience: elevated accommodations, upscale dining, and opportunities to relax at the world-class Kohler Waters Spa, just yards from Lambeau.
1950 S. Ridge Rd. • Green Bay, WI 54304 • (866) 215-9174 • lodgekohler.com