Miron Construction Co., Inc. was founded in 1918. Since then, so much has changed, yet so much remains the same.
Miron is a fourth-generation family-owned company with a culture and passion for building dreams. The company’s 1,600 employees have been providing professional construction services to clients for 105 years.
Growth
While their roots run deep in the Midwest, Miron has expanded nationally at the request of clients and partners. Relationships have taken them from Wisconsin and Iowa to Georgia, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and beyond.
Today Miron’s office space includes a state-of-the-art, 112,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Neenah, and regional offices in Eau Claire, Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau, as well as Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Miron was ranked the largest of three Wisconsin-based building contractors to break the top 100 on ENR’s national Top 400 Contractors list in 2022, due to doubling their sales in the past 10 years, which now exceed $1.75 billion.
Core values
In 2021, Miron team members embarked on the journey to redefine the company’s core values. They gathered to share stories, generate ideas, reminisce and realize commonalities, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that the words that guided them remained authentic to who they are as an organization, and who they plan to be for the next century. It was through those listening sessions that their core values were defined.
Collective reactions, conversations and engagement with each of them — Stay Grounded, Think Big, Rally Together, Dig Deep and Build Legacies — prove they are authentically Miron.
“These words, although newly defined, have always been our compass — our link, our common language, our roadmap to building excellence,” said Tim Kippenhan, vice president & COO.
Community impact
Family and community come first at Miron, and the owners have molded the organization into a socially responsible company that strives to provide for others. Miron is renowned for its community-minded endeavors. As they’ve entered new communities, cultivated relationships and grown as an organization, they have an even stronger sense of appreciation for the places they call home, especially the Fox Cities.
Each year, Miron supports multiple charitable initiatives by donating time, talent and treasure to worthy organizations. In 2022, Miron allocated $3.2 million to sponsorships and donations, and completed a broad range of in-kind work totaling $775,000. Miron’s 2022 United Way campaign raised $665,000 in combined employee and corporate pledges, an increase of nearly $80,000 from 2021.
President and CEO Dave Voss often shares his favorite Bible verse: “Much will be required of the person entrusted with much, and still more will be demanded of the person entrusted with more.” Under his “cheerleadership,” Team Miron has taken those words to heart and continues to turn them into action.
1471 McMahon Dr. • Neenah, WI 54956 • 920-969-7000 • Miron-Construction.com