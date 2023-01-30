Test of time, poised for the future
Some things stand the test of time. Diamonds and gold certainly come to mind. So does North Shore Bank, founded 100 years ago and built upon customer service, always doing right by their customers and community, and sound financial principles and practices. Those principles have helped lead bank customers through both economic booms and busts, as well as business and personal milestones, and they position North Shore Bank and its customers for a promising future in Green Bay, Appleton and beyond.
“As a community bank our standout and strength are the relationships we build in the communities where we do business,” said Jay McKenna, president and CEO at North Shore Bank. “From helping businesses grow to helping families handle their day-to-day finances, we’re with our customers every step of the way. Across 100 years, we’ve been a reliable, trusted financial partner to tens of thousands, and we’re just getting started.”
North Shore Bank was founded in 1923 by several teachers in the back of a hardware store in Shorewood, Wisconsin. That start was only a handful of years before the Great Depression that would test America’s fortitude and economic systems and security. North Shore Bank survived and thrived, growing exponentially over the coming decades, including entering greater Green Bay through an acquisition in the late 1980s.
Today, North Shore Bank serves Northeast Wisconsin customers with branches in Menasha, Appleton, Pulaski, Suamico, Greater Green Bay and Door County.
“We are thankful to be able to celebrate our 100th with our local communities, dedicated employees and valued business partners — we wouldn’t be reaching this milestone without each of them,” added McKenna.
North Shore Bank will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in Appleton, Green Bay and statewide throughout 2023.
