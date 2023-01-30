O’Connor Connective celebrates 10 years of making impact
Since opening its doors 10 years ago, O’Connor Connective’s impact on the community continues to grow. From creating new brands for nonprofits and businesses to helping organizations strategically communicate their stories through times of change and enhancing online and digital experiences, the business ensures clients get results.
O’Connor Connective, a strategy and marketing communications consultancy connecting people and organizations to innovative results, offers a variety of services to its clients across the country: strategic communications, marketing strategy, public relations, graphic design, creative writing and content development, communications training, digital services and website development.
Founded in 2013 by Bridget O’Connor, O’Connor Connective’s team of consultants specialize in developing strategy that communicates for community-minded leaders and their organizations. A certified woman-owned small business, O’Connor Connective’s vision is to be a partner of choice in the advancement of communities.
O’Connor Connective has helped multiple nonprofits raise millions of dollars for capital or capacity-building campaigns, including Valley VNA Senior Care in Neenah, Encompass, Habitat for Humanity/ReStore and Golden House.
Organizations also turn to O’Connor Connective for new or refreshed branding, including Discover Green Bay, Brown County Library, Aspiro, Bay Bank and the First American Capital Corporation in Milwaukee.
O’Connor Connective’s consultants strategize with leaders and organizations on how to connect with those who matter the most — their clients, employees and stakeholders. Once a plan is developed, content creation and design flow from there. The result is a cohesive approach that meets all objectives.
O’Connor Connective also plays key roles in community-wide initiatives, including the Be Safe campaign, the Institute for Women’s Leadership at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Downtown Faces Forward.
O’Connor Connective was asked to create and implement an initiative to educate victims of domestic violence that local help is available. The Be Safe campaign uses an easy-to-remember phone number — 920-212-SAFE — to connect victims to the skilled advocates and counselors at Golden House. O’Connor Connective’s ability to bring community partners together around a common goal has amplified Be Safe’s message, helping to reach more people.
O’Connor Connective worked with UW-Green Bay to develop the Institute for Women’s Leadershp. The program offers multiple opportunities to help women grow their leadership skills. Bridget O’Connor serves as the IWL’s executive in residence.
During the height of the pandemic, O’Connor Connective created and implemented Downtown Faces Forward to shine a spotlight on downtown business owners and their experiences. The series featured businesses from downtown Green Bay to Neenah.
From nonprofit organizations seeking help with fundraising campaigns and organizations looking for new brands to businesses planning expansions or employers looking for help to attract and retain workers, O’Connor Connective connects people and organizations to innovative results.
