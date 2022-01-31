In 2007, with determination and a dream to turn a hobby into a thriving powersports business, partners Pete Johnson and Lori Thiel formed Open Road Harley-Davidson with one goal in mind: to sell Harley-Davidson motorcycles and deliver exceptional customer service, while leading more women and young adults to the brand. Through solid work ethic, integrity and hiring a team of skilled, passionate employees, Open Road H-D continues to serve the greater Fond du Lac area and beyond. Our 15 years in business have provided us many wonderful relationships, lessons and experiences. There is a sense of pride helping people fulfill their riding adventures with the storied legacy that Harley-Davidson brings strength to uncertain times.
Locally family-owned and operated, community outreach is at our core. Open Road H-D is a supporter of many charities, including children’s organizations, veteran groups and others.
Open Road H-D is a five-time Harley-Davidson Circle of Excellence Award recipient and recognized as one of the top dealerships in the region. It’s also a two-time honoree on the “Top 100 Powersports Dealers” list, put together by Dealer News.
“We look forward to new challenges, new technology and to seeing what the next 15 years will bring!” says Johnson. “Thank you to the Open Road H-D family, and to the loyal support of our amazing customers we have had the honor to service over the years. We appreciate what you do!”
Pete and Lori provided the following list of lessons learned from 15 years in business.
- Treat your customers great, treat your employees even better — happy employees are productive employees
- Be unique — differentiate what you do and how you do it
- Only the agile survive — how well you adapt determines the tenure of your business
- Team work — there is strength in a quality work ethic
- Know your numbers — focus on margins and where you’re most profitable
- Do the right thing — you know what I mean
- Always be learning — the continual thirst for knowledge will result in big dividends later
- People do business with people — find the connection
- Empower your employees — unleash the best in your team and praise when doing great
- Love what you do — life is too short
24 S. Rolling Meadows Dr. • Fond du Lac, WI 54937 • (920) 921-2344 • openroadhd.com