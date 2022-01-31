Sadoff Iron & Metal, a family-owned and locally operated company, celebrates its 75th anniversary and is looking forward to many years ahead. With locations in Wisconsin and Nebraska, Sadoff offers scrap metal recycling of non-ferrous metals and ferrous scrap, auto salvage, electronics recycling and more.
Throughout the last 75 years, Sadoff has continued to provide an unwavering focus on safety and environmental responsibility, while earning a variety of sustainable and protective credentials and certifications. In short, it’s embedded and prominent in their company’s culture.
Sadoff’s leadership team, including Mark Lasky, CEO, and Executive Vice Presidents Jason Lasky and Bradford Lasky, share the company’s history, their grandfather’s impact on the business, and what they envision for the next 75 years (and more!).
The History of Sadoff
In the 1920s, Sadoff’s founder Edward H. Rudoy immigrated from Ukraine with his family. He then became a welder on WWII submarines in Manitowoc, where he met his future wife Belle. As described by his grandsons, Edward always wanted to be “the lead dog”. In 1947, when an opportunity presented itself to buy the Block Salvage Company in Oshkosh, Edward convinced a Chicago bank and Belle’s family to finance him. This bold, entrepreneurial course of action set the business on its path.
In 1964, Edward purchased the Sadoff Iron & Metal Company in Fond du Lac, WI. Mark, Jason, and Bradford’s father, as well as Edward’s son-in-law, Sheldon Lasky, joined the business in 1972. In addition, the company brought Wisconsin’s first automobile shredder in 1973. In 1991, Edward retired, and Sheldon took over.
Throughout Edward’s and Sheldon’s careers with Sadoff, they also became leaders in the community. “Community involvement is something that Edward valued to invest back into the area and help it thrive. This value has passed down to our father and now to us,” said Bradford.
Edward was a president of the Oshkosh YMCA, a board member for Oshkosh Corporation, formerly known as Oshkosh Truck, and the first Jewish member of the Oshkosh Country Club. Edward and Belle also started a fund at the Oshkosh Community Foundation that solely provides funds and awards to teachers, known as the Edward and Belle Rudoy Education Fund. Sheldon held many leadership roles in the community and has been followed by his three sons.
Family-Owned Business
Today’s leadership includes Mark, Jason, and Bradford, and they’re determined to continue the traditions set forth by their grandfather and father. “Edward and Sheldon’s philosophy was that our best method of growth was to grow with our customers,” said Mark. “That was the foundation of how the company started and it continues through today.”
Mark, Jason, and Bradford agree that they never felt as though they deserved the business and always viewed it as a privilege, which speaks to their passion and commitment to Sadoff.“We’re very fortunate to have the opportunity. Twelve percent of family businesses survive through the third generation,” said Mark.
The leadership team works together to carry on the legacy and make sure the business remains focused on their customers. “My grandfather was the founder, my father was the grower, and we’re taking it and refining it,” said Jason. “We’re putting our stamp on the company with the teams we’ve developed over the last decade.”
“Nobody does this alone — we need each other, and we’re blessed to have the team that we do,” said Mark.
Sadoff’s Business Impact
As an industry leader in scrap metal recycling, Sadoff prides themselves in being a safe and sustainable company. “We went from believing in safety to really having safety as a value,” shared Jason.
Sadoff’s employees also understand and embrace the culture, atmosphere, and their purpose to contribute to the company. “Today’s companies talk about their why. Why do people want to commit their careers here or why do people want to do business with you? At Sadoff, we enhance quality of life by creating security through sustainability,” said Mark.
As third-generation leaders, they stay in touch with the needs of their employees, the company, and their customers. Even though the business has grown over the years, they remain loyal and share the importance of the company’s success. “[With leadership], you need the dual access of will and skill. You must have that emotional intelligence, you must be able to work with people, you must be able to communicate,” shared Mark. “You can have someone who has all the skill but if they can’t interact with others, it’s going to be detrimental to the business.”
What’s Next for Sadoff?
When reflecting on Sadoff’s future, the Lasky family knows where they want to go and how they are going to get there. “We see ourselves as stewards of the business. There’s a need—it’s a mature, basic business but it is also a backbone to the economy,” said Mark.
In addition, sustainability is becoming more of a priority for businesses and organizations and Sadoff has been focused and taking actionable steps to make this a reality. “We’re helping our company be a provider to others, so they achieve their sustainability goals. We’re seeing that as a desire and as a need,” said Jason.
With the increased need of electronics in our daily lives, the company began its newest recycling expansion with the addition of their R2-certified Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction company, which began in 2016. Since branching out into this area, the company has assisted many more clients to meet their security and sustainability objectives.
As they continue their hard work and dedication for the next 75 years, Sadoff is honored to share this milestone with their employees and the community. “When you have successes, you celebrate, reward, recognize, and respect the people that got you there,” shared Mark.
