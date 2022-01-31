Anniversaries are often a celebration of successful relationships — ours is no different. This year, Tech4 celebrates its 25th, and as a founding member of the organization, I feel fortunate to have been a small part of many of those relationships. Not just with the 390-plus manufacturers with whom we have partnered on over 5,000 projects, but also with the 74 (so far!) employees who have chosen to contribute to Tech4for a large part of their careers. We’ve lost a few of those contributors to retirement, and sadly, a few more to untimely passing. But over the past 25 years, I can say with certainty that Tech4 has been privileged to have shared this journey with outstanding clients and team members alike — each of whom has added to our knowledge, skill, opportunity and sense of adventure.
Tech4 began as an electrical engineering integrator specializing in industrial drives and motion control for original equipment manufacturer (machine builder) clients. Over the past 25 years, we’ve grown and adapted to changing markets by adding automation, robotic and power system capabilities to build value for an ever-increasing list of end-user clients. These efforts have made the small integrator from Green Bay a big part of many manufacturing businesses worldwide.
The automation engineering team has developed many novel designs in a wide array of markets. Tech4 builds complete drive systems for papermaking and for custom converting and printing machinery. Our expertise in motion control helps us create cutting-edge solutions for packaging, food and beverage, and assembly applications. We also design gantry and robotic systems for palletizing, fabrication, assembly and collaborative work with humans. We have built control and monitoring solutions for OEMs and end-user manufacturers around the world, including more than a few Fortune 500 companies. Conversely, we’ve also helped local “mom and pop” businesses turn an idea and a dream into a realistic opportunity for company growth and manufacturing innovation.
Our power systems division has created innovative, market-leading substation and electrical distribution solutions across the U.S. — solutions that help manufacturers improve electrical reliability, protect electrical assets, and reduce the hazards that employees face when interacting with electrical equipment. We also train hundreds of qualified electrical workers each year in electrical safe-work practices so that they are able to return home safely at the end of their shift each day.
Starting a business from scratch and making it 25 years is an accomplishment. As with most anniversaries, it’s an accomplishment of commitment. The dedication and commitment to the relationship with our customers and our employees is woven into the fabric of our daily activities and culture at Tech4 … and it’s that commitment that has allowed us to celebrate day 9,131 of this incredible journey. We can’t wait for tomorrow!
— Mike Fronsee, president and managing member, Tech4
3547 French Rd. • De Pere, WI 54115 • (920) 532-0480 • tech4.com