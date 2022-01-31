The Production Farm of Northeast Wisconsin: Reimagining mental health care by creating space, cultivating creativity and spreading kindness
The Production Farm’s origins
The Production Farm (TPF) originated in New York City with a group of celebrated figures of stage, television and film who wanted to give youth in need of mental and behavioral health care alternative opportunities to learn, grow and heal. Inspired by his late friend and fellow founding member Robert Goldberg, actor Wyatt Kuether, a Sheboygan native, launched a variation of the original pilot program in 2014. The initial success of TPF in Wisconsin led to the 2016 purchase of a peaceful and picturesque 10-acre farm in Manitowoc County.
Building a strong foundation
By 2018, Kuether’s leadership team had expanded to include Muse Seymour (CFO/managing director), Kayla Lampereur Hohmann (COO) and Kathryn Heinzen, MS LPC (director of behavioral health)— all Wisconsin natives. Together, they built a team of professional counselors and therapists committed to TPF’s innovative mental and behavioral health programs. Operating under the tenets “Play, Connect, Grow,” TPF’s care teams deliver custom, trauma-informed care programs — through the arts, skill building and community connection — tailored to a client’s unique interests, needs and strengths.
Global pandemic creates greater need
The pandemic created an increased need for affordable, accessible and effective mental health care services. TPF stepped up to reach young people, especially in rural areas, by doubling programming and training additional creative care teams. Throughout this period of growth, TPF continued to deliver specialized behavioral health and wellness programs, both on- and off-site, while remaining committed to an out-of-the-box approach tailored to each client’s needs.
Looking ahead: continued growth, expansion and innovation
Proven success and increasing demand for TPF’s unique mental and behavioral health and wellness services is driving the need for more space. In late 2021, TPF successfully launched the first phase of a $2 million capital campaign that will include renovation of barns and buildings at the flagship farm in Manitowoc County, funds for the purchase and renovation of a Sheboygan County facility, and the development of other possible campus locations in communities throughout northeastern Wisconsin. TPF centers will serve a dual purpose as community gathering places and safe havens that promote healing through play, connection and growth. We look forward to growing the Farm with our community partners in Northeast Wisconsin.
9003 Polifka Rd. • Whitelaw, WI, 54247 • (920) 403-0021 • theproductionfarm.org